84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

IMD predicts more rainfall over Assam on June 8 and 9

By The Assam Tribune
IMD predicts more rainfall over Assam on June 8 and 9
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Guwahati, June 8: The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted heavy rainfall in several districts of Assam on June 8 and 9, 2022.

The weather department has shared the weather forecast for two days according to which several districts in Assam will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall even as the State has been witnessing heavy downpour since past few day.

As per the IMD bulletin heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Baksa, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Darrang, Majuli, Cachar and Karimganj on June 8.

Meanwhile, the weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Barpeta, Nalbari, Cachar and Karimganj and extremely heavy rainfall in very likely to occur over Baksa on June 9.



The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Sipajhar: 3 boys who died in road accident last month, pass out with flying colours

Sipajhar: 3 boys who died in road accident last month, pass out with...

IMD predicts more rainfall over Assam on June 8 and 9

IMD predicts more rainfall over Assam on June 8 and 9

Weather today in Northeast: Moderate rain likely to occur at many places over NE region

Weather today in Northeast: Moderate rain likely to occur at many...

Next Story
Similar Posts
IMD predicts more rainfall over Assam on June 8 and 9

Guwahati, June 8: The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted heavy rainfall in several districts of Assam on June 8 and 9, 2022.

The weather department has shared the weather forecast for two days according to which several districts in Assam will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall even as the State has been witnessing heavy downpour since past few day.

As per the IMD bulletin heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Baksa, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Darrang, Majuli, Cachar and Karimganj on June 8.

Meanwhile, the weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Barpeta, Nalbari, Cachar and Karimganj and extremely heavy rainfall in very likely to occur over Baksa on June 9.



The Assam Tribune


More in Entertainment
Sipajhar: 3 boys who died in road accident last month, pass out with flying colours

Sipajhar: 3 boys who died in road accident last month, pass out with...

IMD predicts more rainfall over Assam on June 8 and 9

IMD predicts more rainfall over Assam on June 8 and 9

Weather today in Northeast: Moderate rain likely to occur at many places over NE region

Weather today in Northeast: Moderate rain likely to occur at many...

Similar Posts
X
X