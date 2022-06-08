IMD predicts more rainfall over Assam on June 8 and 9

Guwahati, June 8: The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted heavy rainfall in several districts of Assam on June 8 and 9, 2022.

The weather department has shared the weather forecast for two days according to which several districts in Assam will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall even as the State has been witnessing heavy downpour since past few day.

As per the IMD bulletin heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Baksa, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Darrang, Majuli, Cachar and Karimganj on June 8.

Meanwhile, the weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall Dhubri, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Barpeta, Nalbari, Cachar and Karimganj and extremely heavy rainfall in very likely to occur over Baksa on June 9.







