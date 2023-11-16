IMD issues yellow alert for 4 Assam districts on Nov 17

Guwahati, Nov 16: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a yellow alert for four districts in the state indicating that light to moderate rainfall will lash on November 17.



The Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati issued a yellow alert for Dima Hasao, Karimganj, Hailakandi and Cachar districts.

Earlier on Tuesday, IMD predicted rainfall in Assam as well as other northeastern states excluding Arunachal Pradesh on November 17.

The Regional Meteorology Centre said, “An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over south Andaman Sea and extends upto middle- tropospheric levels tilting southwestwards with height. Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a Depression over westcentral Bay of Bengal around 16th November, 2023.”

“Under its influence light to moderate rainfall at many places very likely over Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura with isolated heavy rainfall over Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 17th & 18th and over south Assam & east Meghalaya on 17th November,” it added.