IMD issues red alert for several districts in Assam

Guwahati, June 30: The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for several districts in Assam, indicating extremely heavy rainfall till July 1.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati, five districts, including Goalpara, Bongaigaon, Karbi Anglong, Tinsukia, and Dima Hasao, are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall on June 30, while Nalbari and Karbi Anglong have been issued a red alert for July 1.

Furthermore, orange and yellow alerts have also been issued to other districts in the state till July 4.

IMD said, “A cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Assam and neighbourhood at 0.9 km above mean sea level. Under the influence of the above synoptic conditions and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal to Northeastern Region of India due to strong Southerly /South-Westerly winds in the lower levels, widespread rainfall accompanied with heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Assam during June 30-July 4, 2024 along with isolated Extremely heavy rain very likely over Assam during June 30 to July 1, 2024.”

District level Weather Warning for Assam dtd. 30.06.2024 pic.twitter.com/ZFQzrYtDTp — Rwfc Guwahati (@GuwahatiRmc) June 30, 2024



