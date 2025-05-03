IMD issues orange alert for Assam, multi-hazard weather alert for NE & Assam

Guwahati, May 3: The Indian Meteorological Department (MD) on Saturday issued a multi hazard warning for Assam and parts of the Northeast, forecasting thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and strong winds over the next few days.

The weather watchdog on Saturday issued an orange alert for Assam, warning of thundersqualls with wind speeds reaching 50-60 kmph at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya on Saturday.

In Sikkim, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40-50kmph) are likely at isolated places. Similar conditions, with wind speeds of 30-40 kmph are expected at isolated places across Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Arunachal Pradesh is also likely to experience thunderstorm accompanied with lightning.

For Sunday, the IMD has predicted thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30-40kmph) at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, and Sikkim.

Additionally, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh.

On Monday (May 5), heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30-40kmph) are expected at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

On Tuesday (May 6), heavy rainfall is again expected at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40-50kmph) are likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya. Additionally, thunderstorm with lightning are also likely in Arunachal Pradesh. Notably, thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds(30-40kmph) is likely at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

On Wednesday (May 7), heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (40-50kmph) are likely at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, while thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (30-40kmph) likely at isolated places over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Additionally, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh.

For Thursday (May 8) heavy rain is expected at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya.