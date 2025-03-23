IMD issues orange alert for Assam, Meghalaya; heavy rains likely today

Guwahati, Mar 23: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Assam and Meghalaya, warning of thunderstorms, gusty winds, and lightning across the region.

Isolated hailstorms are also expected on March 23, the weather forecaster said, on Sunday.

IMD scientist Dr Suprit Kumar, in a social media post, said that heavy rainfall is likely in various parts of both the states.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), several districts in Assam, including Dhubri, South Salmara, Goalpara, and Kokrajhar, will experience thunderstorms and lightning between March 23 and 24.

Meghalaya, too, is expected to witness intense weather conditions, with strong winds and showers over the weekend.

The IMD has also issued similar warnings Arunachal Pradesh, forecasting heavy rainfall in these states on March 28 and 29.

Beyond the Northeast, thunderstorms and scattered rainfall have been predicted for parts of southern and eastern India, including Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Rayalaseema, East Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and North Interior Karnataka on March 23.

South Interior Karnataka is expected to see scattered rainfall between March 23 and 26.

Authorities have urged residents in the affected states to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions against the adverse weather conditions.