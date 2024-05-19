“Imagine the countless lives saved...,” Assam CM on seizure of drugs worth Rs 105 cr

Guwahati, May 19: In a major crackdown by Assam police, drugs worth Rs. 105 crore were recovered in Assam’s Cachar district.

During a special operation conducted by Cachar police, around 10.333 kg of heroin were confiscated that was being transported from a neighbouring state.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma lauded the efforts of Assam police via the microblogging site ‘X’.

CM Sarma wrote, “Imagine the countless lives saved through this seizure. We are committed to working 24/7 to ensure our youths do not fall into this trap.”





