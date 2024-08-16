GMCH doctors to strike tomorrow; OPD & emergency services unaffected

Guwahati, August 16: In the wake of the heinous rape and murder of the trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital and the subsequent vandalism carried out at the facility, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has announced a nation-wide 24-hour strike from tomorrow.

The IMA has announced the suspension of non-emergency services from 6 am on August 17 to 6 am on August 18, adding that the essential services will be maintained and casualty wards will be operational.

“Routine OPDs will not function and elective surgeries will not be conducted. The withdrawal is across all the sectors wherever modern medicine doctors are providing service. IMA requests the sympathy of the nation with the just cause of its doctors,” the IMA statement further read.

Following the IMA’s call, the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has decided to follow suit.

Dr Shreyasi Nath of GMCH had stated that the non-emergency services are suspended from today itself, following the call by the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA). “However, the faculty members are carrying out the OPDs (Out Patient Departments),” Nath said, reiterating that while the junior doctors are not doing any OPDs they are all attending and carrying out their emergency duties. Resident doctors have, however, not been providing non-emergency services since 8 this morning.

Dr Dipjyoti Bharadwaj of GMCH was serving in the Emergency CS OT when The Assam Tribune reached out to him. “All non-emergency OPDs and OTs are suspended tomorrow and we are observing the 24-hour strike declared by the IMA,” Bharadwaj shared.

Dr Kumarjyoti Deka, President, Junior Doctors’ Association, GMCH shared that while the IMA has called for refraining from services from tomorrow, the FORDA has announced the strike from today itself, following which the junior doctors and resident doctors have refrained from serving the non-essential services.

“The consultants and registrars are carrying out their duties and the emergency services are ongoing and functional,” he told The Assam Tribune.

Dr Deka shared that the demands of the junior doctors included that immediate justice be served for the victim and her family, the investigation must be thoroughly carried out by the CBI, and the administration of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital must be questioned; adding that if they are found responsible for this crime, they must be prosecuted.

“Finally, we are demanding the implementation of the Central Healthcare Protection Act as soon as possible, so that the safety and security of the doctors is improved all over the country,” Deka added, saying that “We are hopeful to get a positive response from the administration and the government," further sharing "We are always ready and available for the services of the people at any time.”

Dr Abhijit Sarma, Superintendent of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, however, was not available for comments.

Earlier, Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer has been arrested in the rape and murder of the 31-year-old trainee doctor of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The CBI is conducting a thorough investigation of the crime, including a medical examination of the accused, along with an examination of the crime scene, court presentation, and coordination with the Kolkata police.

The Calcutta High Court is examining why the rape and murder was initially reported as a suicide and why the involvement of the police concurred later. The protests of the junior and resident doctors have spread across the country.