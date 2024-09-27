IMA calls for ceasework over attacks on healthcare professionals in Assam on Sept 28

Guwahati, Sept 27: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Assam State Branch has announced a four-hour-long cessation for work from 8 am to 12 noon on September 28 in protest against the rising violence towards healthcare professionals.

However, emergency services will remain unaffected during the period.

According to a statement of IMA Assam State Branch, the decision was taken following a series of incidents involving attacks on healthcare professionals in various parts of Assam, including Majuli, Hailakandi, Jorhat and Mangaldai.

It said that these events have caused widespread concern within the medical fraternity, especially after a senior doctor with an extensive track record of public service in Jorhat was grossly misbehaved with. In another instance, a junior female doctor at Mangaldai Civil Hospital was verbally abused by a mob of attendants, further escalating fear among medical professionals.

The IMA has expressed grave concern over the growing hostility faced by healthcare workers, particularly in interior areas where doctors often work alone and feel outnumbered.

On September 17, an on-duty doctor at Hailakandi’s SK Roy Civil Hospital was allegedly assaulted by a mob of 10-15 people after he was assisted by a security personnel in discharging emergency services.

The victim, Dr. Amit Sinha, was attending to patients in the hospital's emergency ward when the group reportedly dragged him out of the room and assaulted him.

The hospital’s Superintendent, Dr. Debabrata Dutta, confirmed that the incident occurred in the presence of CRPF personnel and was captured on CCTV footage.

-By Staff Reporter