Illicit liquor, trafficking rackets thrive in dhabas along Nagaon’s Borghat bypass

Nagaon, Nov 20: Some roadside dhabas along the Borghat bypass in Nagaon district have allegedly become the hotbeds of illegal activities, including illegal sale of liquor and prostitution.

Despite periodic crackdowns by the district police, these activities allegedly continue to thrive.

It may be noted that the stretch of NH-37 between Dimou and Borghat bypass has seen a mushrooming of dhabas, many of which have been allegedly involved in the illicit liquor trade.

Locals claim that many of these dhabas have been operating without valid licenses or permits, raising concerns about the law-and-order situation in the area.

They also alleged that some of these eateries were also involved in human trafficking and prostitution.

Recently, police have raided the Bindas Dhaba on the Borghat bypass, and detained several young men and women for their alleged involvement in such activities.

Expressing frustration over the alleged failure of the authorities to completely eradicate these activities despite repeated complaints, the people of Nagaon are now demanding immediate action and closure of these dhabas.