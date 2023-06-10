Illegal timber seized in Bokakhat

Golaghat, June 10: In a crackdown on timber smugglers, the Bokakhat Police on Friday night seized a truck laden with illegal timber from Lokhowjan Bagicha located in Bokakhat subdivision of Golaghat district in Assam.

As per sources, some miscreants have been destroying the environment by chopping down valuable trees. Acting on a tip off, the Bokakhat Police conducted a raid following which the timber laden pick-up truck bearing registration number AS 03 CC 2541 which was on its way towards Jorhat was intercepted.

Although the police managed to seize the timber, the suspected smugglers managed to escape. The vehicle and the timber have been seized by the police. However, the police have not been able to arrest any person so far.

Meanwhile, local witnesses claim that the smuggling of timber continues to remain unabated in the state. The further questioned the forest officials on their inability to stop rampant destruction of valuable trees and suspected that there is a huge nexus behind the smuggling of illegal timber.