Illegal sand excavation threatens River Bhogdoi in Jorhat

Jorhat, March 29: The River Bhogdoi, which flows through Jorhat city, is dying a slow death due to illegal excavation of sand.

The unchecked exploitation of sand resources has not only resulted in severe environmental degradation but has also altered the course of the river, exacerbating concerns among local residents.

Allegations of complicity have been levelled against certain individuals and entities, accusing them of profiting from illicit sand mining activities while disregarding the detrimental impact on the environment. According to sources, there have been serious allegations that the Jorhat forest department has been cooperating in this work.

Amidst growing concerns over the deteriorating state of the Bhogdoi River, various stakeholders, including the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and local residents, have voiced their apprehensions and demanded immediate intervention to address the escalating crisis.