Illegal mining persists near Kaziranga despite Supreme Court 2019 Ban, CEC warns

New Delhi, June 4: The Supreme Court-constituted green watchdog, Central Empowered Committee (CEC), has flagged ongoing illegal mining activities in Assam’s Parkup Pahar area near Kaziranga National Park, despite a 2019 top court order banning all such operations in and around the park’s eco-sensitive zone.

Based on a complaint from an anonymous Assam government employee and subsequent field verification, the CEC submitted a fresh report dated May 30 to the Supreme Court, stating that mining in the region has “continued and intensified” despite the apex court’s ban issued on April 4, 2019.

“Rampant mining continues, particularly in the Parkup Pahar Range, a declared wildlife sanctuary forming the southern boundary of Kaziranga National Park,” the report noted.

The complaint, received in December 2024, included Google Earth imagery from 2019 to 2023 along with site-specific data. The images showed that mining, which had halted following the 2019 ban, resumed and intensified after 2021.

The CEC forwarded the complaint to the Assam forest and police departments, requesting a factual report.

On February 5, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Assam, submitted a detailed report outlining the actions taken so far, including the suspension of mining leases.

The report confirmed that stone mining was occurring near the Borjuri Waterfall and its surrounding streams, which flow towards Kaziranga.

The CEC further reported that the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) had granted fresh permissions for “dozens” of mines in forest areas and proposed eco-sensitive zones, in violation of the Supreme Court ban.

These permissions were issued without the required approvals from the standing committee of the National Board for Wildlife and the Central government under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980.

The committee highlighted that KAAC has no authority to issue such mining permissions.

The CEC recommended an immediate halt to all mining and related activities in the Parkup Pahar area and the forested catchments, and that no new leases be granted.

It also directed KAAC to submit a detailed watershed drainage analysis report to clearly delineate the catchment area and eco-sensitive streams flowing into Kaziranga.

Additionally, the CEC suggested that the Assam government may approach the Gauhati High Court to seek a review of its recent orders allowing mining in some cases, as the court had not been informed of the Supreme Court’s 2019 directions.

Finally, the committee instructed KAAC to file quarterly status reports through the Chief Secretary of Assam and urged the Director General of Police and the Karbi Anglong Superintendent of Police to take “immediate and effective steps to ensure that no illegal mining or transportation of minerals from the area is allowed.”

PTI