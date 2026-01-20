Illegal medicine shops without pharmacists raise public health alarm in Hojai

Hojai, Jan 20: A serious public health concern has emerged in Hojai district, where a large number of medicine shops are allegedly operating without registered pharmacists, taking advantage of the apparent inaction of the district drug inspector.

According to complaints from conscious citizens, several poorly educated or semi-literate youths have opened pharmacies by misusing the registration certificates of qualified pharmacists, who remain absent from the shops.

Many such operators reportedly pay monthly rents of Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 to use B Pharm or D Pharm credentials, while freely selling medicines without proper knowledge or qualifications.

As per government norms, medicine shops operating without a pharmacist are permitted to sell only limited items such as vitamins, antacids, and basic syrups.

However, allegations indicate that many medicine shops in areas such as Hojai town, Doboka municipal outskirts, Nilbagan, Debasthan, Shikarigate, Yogijan, and Padum Pukhuri are illegally selling Schedule ‘H’ drugs and restricted products.

Some shop owners are also accused of examining patients and administering injections and saline without medical authorisation.

Local residents claim that nearly 25 per cent of pharmacies in Hojai are functioning without the mandatory presence of a registered pharmacist, and many lack valid licenses altogether.

Despite repeated complaints and evidence submitted to the drug inspector and health authorities, no effective action has been taken so far.

Concerned citizens have now urged upon the Hojai district commissioner and senior officials of the State health department to intervene immediately in the matter to enforce regulations and safeguard public health.