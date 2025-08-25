Illegal logging threatens West Kamrup forests; allegations of forest officials’ complicity surface

Boko, Aug 25: Reports have emerged of extensive illegal logging and timber-related activities in the West Kamrup Forest Division, with allegations that certain forest department officials are actively facilitating the operations rather than safeguarding the reserve forests.

Situated between the Brahmaputra on the one side and hills on the other, the region’s forest cover is reportedly under severe threat from organized groups. Unscrupulous traders are said to be felling valuable trees in large quantities from the Assam-Meghalaya border areas under the Boko and Bandapara Forest Range, followed by the production of charcoal by burning buried timber. Both logs and charcoal are allegedly supplied to various districts, including minority-dominated pockets.

Sources allege that the operations are part of a well-established syndicate run under the direct watch of the in-charge of the Nagarbera Riverine Forest Office. The official in question is said to collect between Rs 10,000 per truckload of timber and Rs 5,000-Rs 7,000 per truckload of charcoal from traders. Timber shop owners within the jurisdiction are reportedly compelled to pay a monthly ‘fee’ ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 40,000.

Forest department insiders further claim that the Nagarbera office demands Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,00,000 for licence renewals of legal timber shops, and Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000 for issuing each challan book containing 100 challans.

The officer in charge, Nurul Hasan Saikia, has confirmed that his jurisdiction contains 80 licenced timber shops and 11 wood-based industries. On Friday, the officials visited the Bhowriabhitha village and found valuable teak logs being processed at the M/s Shakil Anowar Timber Shop. The workers allegedly fled the scene, leaving leftover timber discarded in a nearby field.

While the West Kamrup Forest Division officer Subodh Talukdar was informed, no immediate action was taken. By the time the forest department team arrived, no timber could be recovered. Saikia has maintained that the distance between the office and the village hampers timely intervention.

The developments have sparked fresh concerns over the role of forest officials in conservation.

A Correspondent