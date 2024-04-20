Illegal liquor worth Rs.4 crore seized in Assam's Chirang

Chirang, Apr 20: Amidst the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) across the nation, the Bongaigaon district excise department was able to seize smuggled liquor worth around Rs 4 crore near the Bhutan border in Chirang.

As per the information received, the excise department conducted a raid in Assam’s Runikhata area, where they were able to seize three container trucks loaded with smuggled liquor.



A total of 3130 cartons were recovered from the container truck, which was on its way to Delhi via Assam.



In the last 15 days, the excise department has been able to seize 11 illegal, spurious liquor-laden containers in Chirang, Kokrajhar and Bongaigaon districts.

The seizure of such liquor at a time when the Lok Sabha election code of conduct is in force is a big success for the excise department.

