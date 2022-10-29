Illegal liquor worth Rs 40 lakhs seized in Biswanath Chariali

Guwahati, Oct 29: The Biswanath Chariali police seized a huge quantity of illegal liquor belonging from Arunachal Pradesh. The liquor was being transported from Arunachal Pradesh to other States.

As per sources, five persons have been arrested and two trucks have been seized by the police. The smugglers concealed the liquor in the truck.

It was only after the arrest of Diwakar Bhattacharya that the police were able to seize this huge quantity of Arunachali liquor. The estimated value of the seized liquor is around Rs 40 lakh. Meanwhile, the Biswanath police arrested Diwakar Bhattacharya and four others who were supplying the liquor.