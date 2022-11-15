Illegal liquor sale rising in Bajali

Bajali, Nov 15: The sale of illegal liquor has increased in Patacharkuchi NH-31 specially after closing hours which is harmful to the society.

''After closing hours at night, some businessman of Patacharkuchi allegedly selling liquor without any bar license near NRL petrol pump which is very dangerous for night riders," said Hemanta Talukdar president of Hindu Parishad,

"Trucks and private cars parked in front the restaurant near the petrol pump to buy alcohol during this ongoing Raas Mahatsov held in Patacharkuchi, Pathsala, Helona, Bhagmara in Bajali district. Drinking and driving poses a bigger risk after dark. The use of alcohol during night time driving on National Highway may affect recovery from glare leading to increased traffic accidents," Talukdar added.

Talukdar also said, "I appeal to the Bajali district administration and police administration and excise department to take action against such activities."