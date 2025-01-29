Illegal coal mining, unlawful coke industries flourish in Margherita, says AJP

Margherita, Jan 29: One of the Opposition parties, Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), has accused both the state government and the police of failing to take decisive action to halt illegal coal mining activities in Margherita.

During a surprise inspection of the region on Wednesday, General Secretary of the party, Jagdish Bhuyan, accompanied by a tribal group from the National Council, visited several illegal coal mining sites in Ledo and Ledo Deepmine.

Bhuyan revealed that more than 60 illegal coal reserves are currently operational within just a few kilometres of areas under the jurisdiction of Coal India and the North Eastern Coalfields (NECF), which is suffering substantial revenue losses.

“It is deeply concerning that, despite numerous efforts, illegal mining continues unchecked in Margherita. This region, which not only houses coal reserves under Coal India’s lease but has also become a hotspot for illegal mining, requires urgent attention. I am calling for an immediate and thorough investigation to understand how these coal smugglers are operating,” Bhuyan said, visibly disturbed.

Alleging that the police have failed to curb illegal mining operations, Bhuyan said, "The government’s inaction is evident. Illegal coal mining is not only harming the environment but also causing significant economic losses. These activities are happening right under the authorities' noses in various areas.”

The leader also pointed out a key contradiction in the government’s approach, specifically criticising Coal India’s halted mining operations in the region due to a lack of environmental clearance, while illegal mining continues unabated.

“It is ironic that a government-owned organisation like Coal India is unable to mine here due to environmental clearance issues, but illegal miners are operating without any hindrance,” Bhuyan added.

Bhuyan’s inspection revealed alarming evidence of widespread illegal activities. The AJP leader also highlighted the case of the rail line leading to Ledo Deepmine, where barricades are reportedly removed during the night to facilitate illegal mining and coal transportation.

“The locals informed me that the barricades are cleared at night, allowing illegal miners to carry out their activities without interference. This is a serious violation of the law,” Bhuyan said.

In addition to the illegal mining activities, Bhuyan also drew attention to the unlawful establishment of coke industries near the coal fields, despite government regulations prohibiting such industries within 8 kilometres of coal reserves.

“I will raise this issue with the authorities to demand the closure of these industries,” Bhuyan added.