Illegal Cattle syndicate thrives in South Kamrup despite govt crackdown

Palasbari, Sept 27: The BJP-led government, soon after assuming power, had pledged to crack down on syndicates across Assam, particularly targeting the illegal cattle trade. Yet, the situation on the ground tells a different story. The cattle syndicate remains firmly entrenched, operating smoothly across several regions of the State.

According to sources, cattle smuggling in south Kamrup is concentrated around the Gumi and Sombaria markets under the Chhaygaon Police Station and Hatipara and Goroimari under the Goroimari Police Station. A key operator is said to be one Akram Ali of Champupar, who allegedly secures protection from the local police to keep the trade active. Reports also link him to the flesh trade, with his recent arrest by the Paltan Bazar police from Ulubari’s Ratan Dewan Road in Guwahati drawing significant attention.

Large-scale smuggling reportedly originates from Baghbor in Barpeta district and Bahari in the Chenga constituency. Cattle are transported using mechanised boats by Akram Ali and Basher Ali of Bagmara in Goroimari to Zero Ghat under the Jorshimolu Police Outpost. From there, the animals are shifted to the smugglers’ residences before being moved further through Jambari and Bamunigaon in six-wheeler trucks to the tea estates in the Loharghat area.

Another name that surfaces repeatedly is that of Tamiz Ali of Palasbari, who is suspected of leading a powerful smuggling network. Under his coordination, 15 to 16 trucks loaded with cattle reportedly move at once, escorted by Scorpio and Bolero vehicles carrying armed men for protection of the illicit consignment.

Local residents allege that instead of curbing the menace, the police personnel stationed along the smuggling routes often maintain a secret understanding with the smugglers. Villagers attempting to resist the illegal movement of cattle are allegedly silenced by threats from the authorities.

Smuggling is said to peak on Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays, when trucks converge at Gumi, Sombaria, Hatipara, and Goroimari before the consignments are dispersed via trucks, Bolero pickups, and tempos toward Mirza, Borihat, and Rani-Patharkhma on the way to Meghalaya. From there, part of the consignment is smuggled further across the border into Bangladesh.

Smaller routes like Kulsi-Chandubi and Ukiam are also exploited, while boats from Sombaria Ghat reportedly ferry cattle directly across the Brahmaputra to Bangladesh.

With Gumi and Goroimari now emerging as hubs of the illegal cattle trade, the question remains as to whether the district administration and the Chief Minister will take decisive steps to dismantle this flourishing network.