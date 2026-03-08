Illegal brick kiln demolition drive in Boko turns chaotic amid villagers’ resistance

Boko, March 8: A drive launched by the Boko-Chaygaon co-district administration against the illegal brick kilns in Bamunbari and Gelabari villages ended in chaos on Saturday, after the government officials faced stiff resistance from those involved in the trade.

Led by Chamaria Revenue Circle Officer Nandan Nilotpal Bhagawati, the team attempted to demolish unauthorized kilns using an excavator. However, a section of kiln operators allegedly instigated villagers, even pushing women forward to obstruct the officials. Heated arguments ensued, forcing the team to retreat after partially demolishing one brick stack.

Bhagawati later stated that the group attempted to attack the excavator driver, the village head, and members of the administration. He assured that legal measures would be taken and further operations would be carried out against the illegal establishments.

Locals allege that lakhs of rupees are spent to set up these kilns without scientific methods, endangering farmland, drinking water sources, and public health. The smoke and pollution have reportedly affected school-children in the area, while shockingly, even minors are engaged as labourers.

Despite over 500 such kilns operating without valid documents, taxes, or GST payments, the Pollution Control Board has allegedly turned a blind eye. Bricks are said to be transported to other States in trucks under the nose of the Boko Police.

Residents and legal kiln owners claim that the illegal operators manage to continue their flourishing trade by ‘managing’ departments such as Forest, Police, and Trans-port. The village head has lodged a complaint at Mandira police outpost against some individuals involved in obstructing the drive.

Concerned citizens have expressed alarm that the lack of decisive action stems from an understanding between the administration and the illegal kiln operators, leading to widespread environmental and social problems in the region.