‘I’ll ask him to apologise’, says CM over Minister's remark against journalist

Guwahati, June 28: Under mounting pressure from the media fraternity over Cabinet Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah’s alleged unconstitutional remarks against a journalist, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Saturday, said he would personally urge the minister to apologise if the comments were indeed inappropriate.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a book launch event, Sarma said, “I believe what Jayanta Malla Baruah has said may have been a bit inappropriate. I will go through his words again, and I will personally ask him to apologise for his remarks.”

The Chief Minister also took moral responsibility for the incident. “If Jayanta has erred, then I apologise as well. It was not right to speak to a journalist in such a manner,” he added.

The controversy erupted following a press conference on Friday, where Baruah allegedly addressed a journalist in a rude and dismissive manner.

A video of the exchange has since gone viral, in which the minister is heard referring to a journalist as a “tolor srenir manuh” (a person from the lower rung)—a remark widely criticised as unconstitutional and insulting.

Sarma defended the Minister Baruah’s background while acknowledging the tone may have been regrettable.

“I believe it was a slip of tongue. He himself is from a humble family—his parents aren't Ambani or Adani. Even I come from a modest background. We have always maintained a cordial relationship with the state’s press, and I think the words just came out,” the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, in response to the incident, journalist associations and press bodies across Assam—including the Gauhati Press Club—held demonstrations on Saturday, condemning the remarks and demanding a formal apology.

Several organisations have also warned of a continued boycott of the minister’s news coverage unless an official apology is issued.