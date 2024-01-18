IIT Guwahati launches certification course for road safety auditors

Guwahati, Jan 18: In a remarkable development, the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT Guwahati) has initiated a 15-day Road Safety Auditors Certification Course, in line with the collaborative goal of the Central and State Governments to emphasise road infrastructure development in the North Eastern States.

In partnership with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRT&H) and the Indian Roads Congress (IRC), IIT Guwahati has organised the course, from January 17 to January 31.

This collaborative initiative is designed to empower professionals with essential skills for actively contributing to road safety and accident prevention. Despite the heightened emphasis on road infrastructure development in the Northeastern States, there has been an unfortunate surge in road accidents and fatalities. Acknowledging the urgent need to tackle this issue, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, stresses the significance of collective efforts to achieve a 50% reduction in road accident deaths by 2025.

On January 10, 2024, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) issued a circular declaring the observance of the National Road Safety Month from January 15 to February 14, 2024. This underlines the continued dedication to fostering collective efforts to improve road safety.



Prof. Akhilesh Kumar Maurya, the course coordinator from the Department of Civil Engineering at IIT Guwahati, emphasised the need for specific measures to enhance knowledge and skills in road safety. He recognised the distinct challenges presented by Assam's diverse terrain and pointed out that while the Assam government is implementing measures to reduce road accidents, there is still a gap in capacity building for road safety among stakeholders.



IIT Guwahati acknowledges the crucial importance of effective training for highway professionals in Road Safety Audit (RSA). To align with this commitment, the institute entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRT&H) and the Indian Roads Congress (IRC) on January 13, 2020. The objective is to play a part in reducing road accident fatalities by delivering training in "Road Safety and Safety Audit." The ongoing 15-day Road Safety Auditors Certification Course is a manifestation of this collaborative agreement.



Over 25 delegates are participating in the programme, including engineers from the Public Works Department (Roads) across various districts of Assam and consultants from different states. The Transport Department of Assam, taking the lead in road safety, actively promotes the nomination of officials from PWD (R). The hope is that representatives from other public and private organisations, such as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), will also prioritise training their officials by participating in similar crucial road safety courses in the future.



Dr. Nipjyoti Bhardwaj, the course coordinator and faculty in the Department of Civil Engineering at IIT Guwahati, outlined the course structure, emphasising its comprehensive nature in mastering road safety audits. The programme covers a diverse range of topics and incorporates real-world case studies, guidance on the latest tools and techniques, and interactive sessions simulating the complexities of road safety and accident prevention. A notable feature is a two-day field visit, allowing participants to apply their skills on-site under the mentorship of experienced professionals. This practical aspect complements theoretical knowledge, ensuring participants are well-equipped to address road safety challenges. The course serves as a valuable opportunity for engineers, practitioners, academicians, consultants, researchers, and other stakeholders to enhance their knowledge, skills, and certification in the field of Road Safety Engineering and Auditing.

