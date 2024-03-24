IIT-Guwahati student on way to join ISIS detained: Assam Police

Guwahati, March 24: A student from IIT-Guwahati was detained, after he allegedly pledged allegiance to ISIS and was headed to join the terrorist organisation, according to police.

On Saturday night, the student was nabbed in the Hajo area, close to Guwahati.

This comes just four days after ISIS India head Haris Farooqi, alias Harish Ajmal Farukhi and his associate Anurag Singh alias Rehan were arrested in Dhubri district after they had crossed over from Bangladesh.

"Reference @IITGuwahati student pledging allegiance to ISIS - the said student has been detained while travelling and further lawful follow up would take place," Director General of Police GP Singh posted on X on Saturday.

The fourth-year student identified as Tauseef Ali Farooqui from Okhla in Delhi recently said via emails and social media that he planned to join the terrorist group and went missing from the IIT-Guwahati campus.



Meanwhile, Additional Superintendent of Police Kalyan Kumar Pathak said that after receiving an email, the police started an investigation and verified the authenticity of the content.

Pathak said the IIT-Guwahati authorities were immediately contacted, who informed them that the said student had been "missing" since noon and his mobile phone was also switched off.

After a search was launched, he was found on Saturday night in the Hajo area, around 30 km from Guwahati, with the assistance of the locals, according to the ASP.

Following preliminary interrogation, he has been taken to the STF office. “We are confirming the email's motivation," said Pathak.

According to Pathak, a black flag "likely resembling that of ISIS" was discovered in his hostel room and was being forwarded to specialised agencies that deal with proscribed outfits for verification.

"It's too early to say anything; we are sifting over the items that were taken. We are looking into who sent the email and why. The student has provided some information, but at this time we are unable to reveal much more," Pathak added.