IIT Guwahati researchers feature in world's top 2% scientists' list

Guwahati, Oct 13: A total of 21 researchers and faculty members from the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, including Director T.G. Sitharam, featured in the list of the world's top two percent of scientists' according to the list created by US' Stanford University.

IIT Guwahati said that Sitharam, along with 20 other faculty members, has been ranked with their research publication citations using all Scopus author profiles as of September 1 and their lifetime contribution to their specific fields of research in the list.



The faculty members featured in the Stanford University list are from various scientific fields, including the Departments of Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Physics, Chemical Engineering, Biosciences and Bioengineering, Chemistry, Electrical and Electronics.



Congratulating faculty members for their scientific contributions, the Director said: "This recognition of several faculty in the world's top two percent of scientists has placed IIT Guwahati on the global map of science and has brought great pride to the institute."



The director has conveyed his best wishes to all the 21 scientists for their hard work and commitment to furthering science.

These scientists were actually classified into 22 scientific fields and 176 sub-fields.

The selection is based on the top 1,00,000 scientists by c-score (with and without self-citations) or a percentile rank of 2 per cent or above in the sub-field, the IIT Guwahati said in a statement.



