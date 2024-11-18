IIT Guwahati appoints IGP Dr. Parthasarathi Mahanta as Honourary Fellow for Pandit Hemchandra Goswami Mission

Guwahati, Nov 18: The Center for Indian Knowledge Systems (CIKS) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has announced the appointment of Dr. Parthasarathi Mahanta IPS, Inspector General of Police, Assam, as an Honourary Fellow.

Dr. Mahanta will actively contribute to the institute’s prestigious initiative, the “Pandit Hemchandra Goswami Mission for Popularisation of Science and Assamese Culture”.

Named in honour of the renowned Assamese polymath and cultural luminary Pandit Hemchandra Goswami, this mission seeks to inspire school and college students in Assam to pursue STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education. It also aims to foster a deeper connection with Assamese culture, language, and literature.

Under Dr. Mahanta’s guidance, the project will implement a range of activities, including:

Workshops and seminars on STEM topics to ignite curiosity and innovation among young minds.

Cultural events and language programs to celebrate and preserve Assamese heritage.

Collaborative initiatives with educational institutions to bridge scientific learning and cultural understanding.

Dr. Naba Goswami, a doctor of extraordinary repute in the USA and the grandson of Pandit Hemchandra Goswami and Chairman of the Pandit Hemchandra Goswami Foundation, is the founder of this project, while Prof. Uday S. Dixit, Head of the Center for Indian Knowledge Systems, leads the initiative as the Principal Investigator.

Dr. Mahanta’s exemplary career in public service and his dedication to societal progress make him a key asset to this initiative. His involvement is anticipated to inspire a new generation of students who are both scientifically proficient and culturally grounded.