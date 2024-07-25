IIM Guwahati to start courses from next academic year: Assam CM

Guwahati, Jul 25: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the Union Education Ministry has granted consent for the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Guwahati to commence its courses from the next academic year.

This comes after the Assam CM had a meeting with the Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan.



Taking to the microblogging site ‘X’ Sarma wrote, “Had an excellent meeting with Hon’ble Union Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan ji.“ It gives me great pleasure to share that Hon’ble Minister has consented to our request of IIM-Guwahati commencing courses from the next academic year.



He further wrote, “We also discussed in detail on Govt of India’s support for Assam under PM-USHA, a central scheme to finance state institutions.” The Hon’ble Minister was kind enough to positively consider measures to strengthen capacity of our Teacher Training Institute. We also had a detailed discussion on means to augment technical education in Assam.”



Earlier, in June, Sarma stated that the Narendra Modi-led central government had approved the establishment of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Guwahati in Assam.



The state government will provide a plot of land free of cost and free from all encumbrances in an area with good infrastructure and industrial linkages in the Marabhita area of Kamrup district near Guwahati.



Sarma further informed that IIM Ahmedabad will be the mentor institute for establishing the proposed new IIM at Kamrup.





