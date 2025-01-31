IHRC Tinsukia chapter hails Gauhati HC’s step over illegal coal mining

Doomdooma, Jan. 31: The Gauhati High Court has taken suo moto cognizance of the ongoing illegal rat-hole coal mining in Assam and has directed the State government to provide an explanation in this regard. The High Court has questioned how this illegal coal mining, previously banned by the Supreme Court, is still continuing and has sought resolution of the matter.

L Ratan Singh, general secretary of the Tinsukia district committee of the International Human Rights Council (IHRC), asserted in a press statement that this illegal coal mining is not a recent occurrence but has been going on for decades.

He further stated that regardless of whether the Congress, AGP, BJP, or any political party being in power, this illegal business has continued because a large amount of money from coal mining and its illegal trade is funnelled into the government system, both legally and illegally.

The crucial issue now is to conduct a thorough investigation into how and where the revenue collected from illegal coal mining is being channelled. As such, the committee has urged upon the High Court to continue its investigation into the issue and take strict action against those responsible for it, be they individuals or organisations.

