'If violence continues, I will quit politics', declares Rakibul Hussain in Samaguri

Raha, Nov 13: Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain of the Congress party has declared he will withdraw from politics if violent clashes in Samaguri continue unchecked. His statement comes amid rising tensions in the by-poll constituency, where his son, Tanzil Hussain, is contesting on a Congress ticket.

"If action had been taken when MLA Sibamoni Bora and others were injured in the initial clashes, perhaps these incidents could have been prevented. This behaviour is unacceptable and undermines democracy. If this persists, I will leave politics," Hussain said on Wednesday morning as polling began.

The MP also filed a formal an FIR at Nagaon Sadar Police Station against BJP workers for allegedly engaging in hooliganism outside his Nagaon residence on Tuesday night. Tanzil confirmed they had identified those involved and lodged an FIR, expressing hope that authorities would act swiftly.

Meanwhile, incidents of violence continued in Samaguri on Wednesday as people came out to cast their ballot. In one incident in the Salpara area, a media vehicle reportedly caught in a convoy with MP Hussain was allegedly attacked by BJP supporters carrying party flags.

Stones and sticks were reportedly used to damage the press vehicle. “What can the public expect if such hooliganism is committed by a political party?” asked the journalist in the vehicle, who reported that a group of 10-15 people targeted the car.

According to the journalist, the attackers later apologised, stating they had not realised the vehicle belonged to a media outlet.

BJP supporters, however, contested this account, claiming that the journalist was operating under a false identity and suggesting that the incident was staged by Hussain.

“He is a fake journalist and had no permission from the Election Commission, nor an identity card,” alleged a BJP supporter, asserting that the incident was orchestrated for political gain.

Earlier in the day, tensions escalated further when alleged BJP workers reportedly stormed polling booths 89 and 90, leading to clashes with police personnel.

Four individuals sustained injuries in the ensuing violence, with witnesses alleging that BJP supporters engaged in vandalism, intimidated Congress polling agents, and created disturbances at the booths.

In response, authorities deployed additional security personnel to stabilise the situation and maintain order.