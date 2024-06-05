If someone performed well in this election, then it is Rakibul Hussain: Assam CM

Guwahati, June 5: Following the announcement of the Lok Sabha results, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma acknowledged the defeats in Jorhat, Nagaon and Dhubri constituencies and said that the margin of defeat was particularly large in Dhubri.

While highlighting the performance by Rakibul Hussain in Dhubri, CM Sarma said, “If someone performed well in this election, then it is Rakibul Hussain who has won with a huge margin, which is more than Amit Shah and Narendra Modi."

Sarma expressed optimism about the saffron party's progress, stating, "We won 11 seats and lost 3 seats. Even Tarun Gogoi never won 11 seats." He considers this result a positive sign of support from the people of Assam. “The people of Assam have given oxygen to Congress while we received Vitamin,” he added.

He also noted a strong performance in the Karimganj constituency, which has a Muslim majority, considering it a promising development for the BJP.

