If needed, I’ll march with Army on frontlines: Mariani MLA Kurmi

Jorhat, May 14: Declaring his unwavering commitment to the armed forces, Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi, on Wednesday, said he would not hesitate to join the Indian Army on the frontlines if duty called.

Leading a spirited Tiranga Yatra in his constituency to honour the armed forces, the BJP legislator announced a personal contribution of Rs 3 lakh to the Indian Army and extended condolences to the families of soldiers martyred in the recent “Operation Sindoor”.

“The Tiranga is not just a piece of cloth — it represents the soul of our nation. Let us hold it high and honour it with all our hearts. We are ready to donate blood, offer support, and, if needed, even join the Army on the frontlines,” said Kurmi, addressing the gathering during the rally.

Hundreds of residents joined the 3-km motorcycle procession through the town, waving the national flag and raising patriotic slogans.

The event aimed to express solidarity with the armed forces and foster national pride at a time of heightened tension. Calling the yatra a gesture of collective gratitude, Kurmi said, “This Tiranga Yatra is our way of showing our soldiers they are not alone. The people stand firmly behind them.”

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for their leadership in the fight against terrorism and for promoting national unity.

Referring to “Operation Sindoor”, Kurmi lauded the Army’s efforts in neutralising terror threats. “This operation has reminded us of the harsh reality of terrorism. Our forces destroyed 21 terrorist hideouts across the border. Their bravery must be supported by every Indian,” he said.