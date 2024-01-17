IAS Ravi Kota appointed as new Chief Secretary to Govt of Assam

Guwahati, Jan 17: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, IAS officer Ravi Kota has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam on Tuesday. He will take charge from the date of superannuation of incumbent secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur on March 31, 2024.

The announcement was made through an official notification by the Department of Personnel.

Meanwhile, the following bureaucrats were transferred: