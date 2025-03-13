87 years of service to the nation
Assam

IAF seeks action against illegal structures near Digaru Airforce Station

Following a joint survey carried out by the IAF & officials of the district administration, they detected over 900 structures, including houses, shops, etc., within the restricted area.

By The Assam Tribune
The govt had banned construction activities and planting of trees "within 900 meters from the crest of the outer periphery of the Air Force Station. (Representational Image).

Guwahati, Mar 13: The Indian Air Force has raised alarm over unauthorised constructions around the Digaru Air Force Station, prompting a comprehensive review of the structures in the vicinity of the critical defence installation.

Official sources said the Station Administrative Officer of Air Force Station, Digaru, had sent a petition to the district administration intimating about the "unauthorised constructions."

The government, through a notification in 2010, had banned construction activities and planting of trees "within 900 meters from the crest of the outer periphery of the Air Force Station."

A joint survey was recently carried out by the IAF and officials of the district administration, which detected over 900 structures, including houses, shops, etc., within the restricted area.

Co-District Commissioner Biswajit Saikia is learnt to have initiated legal action, and around 100 notices have been served so far. "We will be issuing the individual notices phase-wise. The owners have been called for a hearing. Any structure constructed after 2010 will be treated as illegal," Saikia said. The hearings on the notices are expected to commence next week.

In a separate order, the Co-District Commissioner has also prohibited new constructions, structural modifications, and tree plantations within a 900-meter radius of the IAF station "without prior permission from the competent authority," warning prosecution in case of violation.

Located around 35 km from Guwahati, the Air Force Station is a strategic combat logistics support hub for the entire Eastern Air Command, which came into existence in 1963 in the wake of the Chinese aggression.

Initially, the installation was a Forward Supply Depot, which housed an 'Explosive Storage Park (XSP) and 'Mechanical Transport Repair & Storage Units.'. It became a full-fledged station in 1969 and came to be known as 51 Air Store Park (ASP).

By

Rituraj Borthakur

The Assam Tribune


