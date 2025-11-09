IAF dazzles Guwahati skies with spectacular air show over Brahmaputra

Guwahati, Nov 9: The skies over the mighty Brahmaputra came alive on Sunday afternoon as the Eastern Air Command staged a spectacular full-scale air show at Lachit Ghat, Guwahati, marking the 93rd Indian Air Force Day celebrations.

The show, the first-of-its-kind in the Northeast, showcased over 75 aircraft and helicopters in more than 25 formations, leaving thousands of spectators in awe as they flocked to the venue in large numbers to witness the aerial performances.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya were present as chief guests, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh could not attend due to some other official commitments. Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh also graced the event.

The two-hour aerial spectacle from 12 pm to 2 pm featured formations flown from seven air bases, Guwahati, Tezpur, Jorhat, Chabua, Hasimara, Bagdogra, and Panagarh.

Each formation paid tribute to the heritage and geography of the Northeast, with names such as Lachit, Kaziranga, Manas, Barak, and Haati (Elephant).

The LCA Tejas, flying under the call sign “Lachit”, opened the show in honour of Assam legendary general Lachit Borphukan.

The lineup included the Rafale, Sukhoi-30 MKI, MiG-29, Mirage, Jaguar, Apache, IL-78 refueller, C-17 Globemaster, C-130 Hercules, Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH Mk-1), and Antonov AN-32.

The Rafale, with its supersonic low-level passes, drew thunderous applause from the crowd as it roared over the Brahmaputra.

Among the highlights was a formation honouring Operation Sindoor, followed by a scintillating performance by the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team, which entered from the Umananda Temple side.





Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) entering for manoeuvre demonstration

The team’s precision flying included inverted manoeuvres, a DNA helix-shaped loop painted in Tricolour smoke, and a Trishul formation representing the three arms of India’s defence forces, the Army, Navy and Air Force.

The aerobatic pilots also formed a heart pierced by an arrow, dedicating it to the people of Guwahati, before dispersing in a Tricolour aerial salute.





Public gathered together to witness the air display show

The display concluded with a powerful performance by the Air Warrior Drill Team “Arjun”, comprising 28 air warriors, who demonstrated synchronised rifle drills and combat formations.

Spectators thronged the riverfront, many shielding themselves with umbrellas from the sharp afternoon sun, as cheers and applause filled the air.

The event also featured a musical tribute to cultural icon Zubeen Garg, with his timeless song Mayabini.







