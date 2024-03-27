I will continue to protest against CAA in my own ways: Zubeen Garg

Guwahati, Mar 27: Assam's heartthrob Zubeen Garg on Tuesday voiced his firm opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in a social media post.

Taking to social media, the singer mentioned that he will continue opposing it on various forums, and also urged for concerted efforts in winning the legal battle to get the Act scrapped. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Garg said he has been opposing the Act right from 2017, when it was a bill, and he remains firm on his stand.

He said that while protesting against CAA was necessary, there were various ways to do so.

Noting that the state has seen many deaths during many such movements, be it the Assam Agitation or the 2019 anti-CAA demonstrations when five youths died, he said that no more deaths should be allowed to happen due to protests.

"I will continue protesting against CAA in my own ways. On stage or on social media -- wherever, however I can," Garg, considered a youth icon in the state, said.

He claimed that the government was trying to "impose" the CAA, but the people of the state would never accept it. He asserted that there was no room for any Hindu-Muslim divide in Assam, and only the people of Assam and India would stay here, not from anywhere else.













On the other hand, singer Manas Robin, without naming anyone in a Facebook post, said that only writing about CAA on social media will not end our responsibilities. He further stated, “CAA is now a law. And the said law has been enacted by the government. Opposing the CAA also means opposing the government. Supporting the government on the one hand and opposing the CAA on the other is nothing more than opportunism on my part or on yours. Clarify your position as soon as possible. Or else history will not forgive anyone.”









Meanwhile, eminent intellectual Dr. Hiren Gohain demanded the scrapping of the 'Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019'.

While interacting with the media, Gohain stated that to abolish CAA, the BJP has to be ousted.