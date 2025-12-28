‘I want my work to help farmers’: Assam girl after PM’s National Child Award win

Jorhat, Dec 28: A student from Jorhat Central School has brought pride to Assam after being conferred with the prestigious Prime Minister’s National Child Award for her outstanding contributions in the field of Science and Technology.

The award was presented by President Droupadi Murmu at Vigyan Bhawan, while the official interaction and ceremony were held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Aishi Prisha Borah received the national honour for developing innovative and environmentally sustainable solutions in agriculture.

The youngster’s work focuses on natural farming practices, including a unique mulching technique that uses biodegradable materials such as hay and recycled newspapers.

Her innovations aim to improve soil health, reduce dependence on chemical fertilisers and provide cost-effective pest control solutions for farmers without harming the environment.

Speaking about the achievement, Aishi told The Assam Tribune that she learned about winning the award through an official email notification.

“I was extremely happy and excited when I received the news. We travelled from Jorhat to Delhi on December 24, and on December 26, I received the award from the Hon’ble President. I also had the opportunity to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was a surreal experience,” she said.

Explaining her project, Aishi said, “My project uses newspaper and hay to create an eco-friendly mulching system that helps in pest control and improves agricultural productivity. Since it is not made of plastic, it does not harm the soil. I want my work to benefit farmers and contribute meaningfully to sustainable agriculture.”

She credited her success to the constant encouragement and support of her teachers, classmates and parents.

“Behind this achievement is the motivation of my teachers and my family. I want to continue working in science for my village, my district and my country, and contribute towards building a developed India,” she added.

Aishi’s father, Ujjal Bora, expressed immense pride in his daughter’s achievement.

“What my daughter has achieved is beyond anything I could have imagined. Meeting the President and the Prime Minister because of her work is something words cannot describe. Watching them interact with her and encourage her was an unforgettable moment for us,” he said.

Recalling her journey, Bora said Aishi’s interest in science began during the COVID-19 lockdown when she participated in an ISRO competition.

“She did not win then, but that experience ignited her passion. Since 2022, she has been selected for several national-level science platforms, including the National Children’s Science Congress in Ahmedabad, followed by presentations in Odisha and New Delhi,” he said.

Aishi also has an impressive list of achievements to her credit. In 2025, she won the Dinanath Pandey Smart Idea Invention Award for projects such as a machine that produces pencils from used paper and a system designed for reusing greywater.

She has also secured a Silver Medal at the North-East Innovation Festival held at the National Science Centre, Khanapara, in Guwahati.