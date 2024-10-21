I never encouraged resignations: Amiya Kanti Das on 300 BJP workers' exodus in Dholai

Silchar, Oct 21: Hours after approximately 300 workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) resigned in protest over the denial of a ticket to Cachar district BJP vice-president, Amiya Kanti Das, the senior leader stated that he never encouraged them to take the drastic action.

“I have urged them not to resign, instead support and strengthen my cause by remaining with the party. I am committed to work for the people of Dholai,” Das told The Assam Tribune.

In the same breath, the senior party leader also acknowledged the “frustrations” of the party workers, leading to what he described as a “judicious” decision to resign.

Das, who has served the party for over three decades, lamented that his contributions have been overlooked and criticised the alleged “favouritism within the party”.

Das has called on his fellow members to join him in protest and announced plans to contest the elections as an independent candidate from Dholai if his grievances are not addressed.

Earlier on October 20, Das had resigned from the party post after BJP chose Nihar Ranjan Das as its candidate for the November 13 Dholai by-poll.

Meanwhile, Bimalendu Roy, president of the Cachar District BJP, appeared to downplay the situation, claiming he is “unaware of any resignations beyond that of Das”.

“Forget 300, I have not received a single resignation paper except for Amiya Kanti Das, who tendered his resignation a couple of days ago, citing his discontent over the ticket denial. His resignation is not yet accepted," Roy said.

When asked about potential infighting within the party following Das’s resignation, Roy dismissed such claims as mere rumours.

"Amiya Kanti Das is a veteran member of the party, having worked for over 20 years. Nihar Das is also a dedicated party member who has served for more than two decades. Yes, Amiya Das did not get the ticket this time, and we are trying to communicate with him to help him realise the larger goals of the party," he explained.

Roy indicated that the party has not yet accepted Das's resignation, hoping he would reconsider his decision.

However, he warned that if Das proceeds with his plan to run as an independent, the party would formally accept his resignation and seek guidance from the state leadership on the matter.