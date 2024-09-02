I knew two months ago about Ripun Bora joining Congress: Assam CM

Guwahati, Sept 2: Former Assam All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) chief Ripun Bora's resignation hasn't come as a surprise to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who anticipated it two months ago.



"I received reports about two months ago that Bora would be rejoining the Congress. I believe he shouldn't have left the Congress in the first place. It was us (BJP) who defeated him; he should not have been angry with the Congress for that," the Chief Minister stated on Sunday.

The Chief Minister further added that he is still baffled as to why the former Rajya Sabha MP left the Congress to join the Mamata Banerjee-led AITC.

"He left the Congress as the president of the Assam Congress. The decision baffled me as I don't see why a president of a party needs to leave it," he added.

When asked whether the Assam BJP would be willing to accommodate the seasoned politician into its party's fold, Chief Minister Sarma dismissed the question, noting that the Saffron party already has an “able leader in Utpal Bora in Gohpur”.

"We already have Utpal Bora in Gohpur; why would we double our problems? I don't share such a deep friendship (with Ripun Bora) anyway," he quipped.

Earlier on Sunday, Bora resigned from his position as Assam AITC president, attributing his decision to the party’s perception as a West Bengal-centric organisation.

In his resignation letter to AITC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday, Bora expressed frustration over the party’s failure to acknowledge his efforts to broaden its appeal in Assam.

He highlighted that despite multiple suggestions to enhance the party's presence in Assam, including promoting Assamese leaders and recognising Assam's cultural heritage, his proposals were ignored by AITC’s high-command.

With the 2026 Assam state polls approaching, political observers and the public will be closely watching Bora's next move and its potential impact on the state's dynamic political landscape.