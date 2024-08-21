I knew they’d place me somewhere: BLP’s Rameswar Teli on filing RS nomination

Guwahati, August 21: Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Assam, Rameswar Teli and Mission Ranjan Das, formally filed their nominations at the Assam Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

Teli, a former legislator from Duliajan, had been passed over for a ticket in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in favour of former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Despite this, an upbeat Teli expressed confidence in his party’s plans for him after filing his nomination.

“I had full belief in the party that it would place me somewhere else. The party does not deprive its workers of anything. Then again, I am a party worker, and whether or not the party gives me anything, I will continue working for it," Teli told the press.







AT Photo





The selection of candidates for the two Rajya Sabha seats in Assam involved a shortlist of 10 BJP members.

After being selected, Teli expressed gratitude for the opportunity to represent the party alongside Mission Ranjan Das, a seasoned politician.

“I am grateful that Mission Ranjan Das and I have been chosen to represent the party. He is my senior, and I respect him. Together, we will work to further develop the state,” Teli added.

On Tuesday, the BJP officially announced Teli and Das as their candidates for the two vacant Rajya Sabha seats, which became available following the election of Sonowal and Kamakhya Prasad Tasa to the Lok Sabha after the 18th General Elections.

A BJP insider, speaking on conditions of anonymity, highlighted that the decision on who could contest the Rajya Sabha elections rested with the party's top leadership.

The source also noted that opposition parties were uncertain of their chances in the upcoming polls, acknowledging that merely filing nominations might not suffice to secure a win.

Meanwhile, the Congress has opted not to field any candidates in the Rajya Sabha elections, citing their insufficient numbers in the State Legislative Assembly.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee chief Bhupen Kumar Borah had previously mentioned that the party would accommodate any candidate interested in contesting, but none had come forward.