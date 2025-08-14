I-Day honours: 21 Assam officers recognised for bravery & distinguished service
The annual honours celebrate courage, professionalism, and dedication among police and allied personnel across India.
Guwahati, August 14: On the eve of Independence Day, Assam Police, Fire Services, and Civil Defence personnel were honoured for bravery, dedication, and long-standing service with prestigious Gallantry Awards, President’s Medals, and Medals for Meritorious Service.
A total of 17 medals were awarded to Assam Police officers this year. Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Guwahati Commissioner of Police, received the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service for his exemplary leadership and enduring contributions to policing in Assam.
Three officers were conferred the Police Medal for Gallantry, while thirteen received the Police Medal for Meritorious Service for their unwavering commitment to duty. Additionally, three fire service personnel and one post warden (volunteer) were also awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.
The annual honours celebrate courage, professionalism, and dedication among police and allied personnel across India.
Full list of Assam awardees:
Gallantry Medal (GM)
Three officers are honoured with the Medal for Gallantry for their courageous actions in the line of duty:
Gurav Abhijit Dilip, IPS, Superintendent of Police
Hemanta Kumar Boro, Sub-Divisional Police Officer
Akhil Ranjan Das, Constable
Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM)
Sanjukta Parasar, Inspector General, Assam
Vivek Raj Singh, Inspector General, Assam
Jayshree Khersa, Commandant, Assam
Hridyajit Barman, Superintendent of Police, Assam
Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police, Assam
Debasish Borah, Commandant, Assam
Tabu Ram Pegu, Commandant, Assam
Nirmal Chandra Biswas, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Assam
Lalit Saikia, Inspector, Assam
Akhil Kumar Das, Sub Inspector, Assam
Dhruba Sarki, Inspector, Assam
Nabin Chandra Sharma, Assistant Commandant, Assam
Rabindra Singha, Sub Inspector, Assam
Fire Services – Medal for Meritorious Service
Three officers from the Assam Fire Services are recognised for their distinguished service in protecting lives and property:
Ashok Das, Sub Officer
Khagen Chandra Kalita, Leading Fireman
Tarak Chandra Talukdar, Sub Officer
Home Guard & Civil Defence – Medal for Meritorious Service
From the Civil Defence, Dr. Santanu Roy Chowdhury, Post Warden (Volunteer), Assam, is honoured for his exemplary voluntary service.