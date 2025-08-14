I-Day honours: 21 Assam officers recognised for bravery & distinguished service

Guwahati, August 14: On the eve of Independence Day, Assam Police, Fire Services, and Civil Defence personnel were honoured for bravery, dedication, and long-standing service with prestigious Gallantry Awards, President’s Medals, and Medals for Meritorious Service.

A total of 17 medals were awarded to Assam Police officers this year. Partha Sarathi Mahanta, Guwahati Commissioner of Police, received the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service for his exemplary leadership and enduring contributions to policing in Assam.

Three officers were conferred the Police Medal for Gallantry, while thirteen received the Police Medal for Meritorious Service for their unwavering commitment to duty. Additionally, three fire service personnel and one post warden (volunteer) were also awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

The annual honours celebrate courage, professionalism, and dedication among police and allied personnel across India.

Full list of Assam awardees:

Gallantry Medal (GM)

Three officers are honoured with the Medal for Gallantry for their courageous actions in the line of duty:

Gurav Abhijit Dilip, IPS, Superintendent of Police

Hemanta Kumar Boro, Sub-Divisional Police Officer

Akhil Ranjan Das, Constable

Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM)

Sanjukta Parasar, Inspector General, Assam

Vivek Raj Singh, Inspector General, Assam

Jayshree Khersa, Commandant, Assam

Hridyajit Barman, Superintendent of Police, Assam

Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police, Assam

Debasish Borah, Commandant, Assam

Tabu Ram Pegu, Commandant, Assam

Nirmal Chandra Biswas, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Assam

Lalit Saikia, Inspector, Assam

Akhil Kumar Das, Sub Inspector, Assam

Dhruba Sarki, Inspector, Assam

Nabin Chandra Sharma, Assistant Commandant, Assam

Rabindra Singha, Sub Inspector, Assam

Fire Services – Medal for Meritorious Service

Three officers from the Assam Fire Services are recognised for their distinguished service in protecting lives and property:

Ashok Das, Sub Officer

Khagen Chandra Kalita, Leading Fireman

Tarak Chandra Talukdar, Sub Officer

Home Guard & Civil Defence – Medal for Meritorious Service

From the Civil Defence, Dr. Santanu Roy Chowdhury, Post Warden (Volunteer), Assam, is honoured for his exemplary voluntary service.