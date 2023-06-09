‘I am not involved in murder’, says Bandana Kalita

Guwahati, June 9: In a twist to the controversial murder case of husband and mother-in-law, the prime accused Bandana Kalita has denied any involvement in the heinous crime.

Kalita appeared before the special court on Thursday and hinted at the possibility of revealing crucial information at the appropriate time.

The other two accused accomplices of Bandana, Arup Deka and Dhanti Deka also appeared before the court for the hearing.

Meanwhile, a comprehensive 1630-page chargesheet was filed against Bandana by Assam police outlining the evidences and testimonies gathered during the investigation.

Bandana allegedly killed her husband and mother-in-law, dismembered the bodies and stuffed the parts in refrigerator for several days.

Reportedly, the murder took place in Noonmati area of Guwahati and the reason behind the heinous crime is suspected to be the result of extra-marital relationship that Bandana allegedly had with another man.

It is also to be mentioned that, the mother-son duo were reported missing since August last year.