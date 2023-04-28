I am in high spirits in jail: Amritpal Singh in letter to lawyer

Guwahati, April 28: Radical preacher and ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh, who is lodged at the Dibrugarh Central Jail along with his associates following their arrest in Punjab, has said he is in ‘chardi kala’ (high spirits) in prison, according to his lawyer Bhagwant Singh Siyalka.

Siyalka accompanied family members of arrested ‘Waris Punjab De’ activists, including Amritpal Singh, who arrived here earlier in the day and met them at the jail.

The radical preacher handed over a letter written in Gurmukhi to Siyalka inside the prison, in which he said: “With the blessing of the Almighty, I am in ‘chardi kala’ here.”

Referring to the cases registered against members of his outfit, Amritpal Singh accused the Punjab government of unleashing excesses and registering “several fake cases” against Sikhs.

“This whole matter is of Khalsa Panth’ and I appeal to the Panth’ that a panel of capable advocates be set up, which will pursue all these cases,” he said in the letter.

Siyalka, who is also an executive member of the Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC), told reporters in Dibrugarh that a special panel of lawyers will be formed, and its members will be solely responsible for conducting their judicial process.

Besides Amritpal Singh, nine other activists of Waris Punjab De’ have been brought to the Dibrugarh Central Jail since March 19, after they were arrested from Punjab, following a crackdown on the outfit.