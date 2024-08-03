Hyderabad police apprehends Guwahati cyber criminal

Guwahati, Aug 3: Hyderabad police arrested a cyber criminal from Guwahati on Friday who had been blackmailing a Chief Engineer in Hyderabad by making an obscene video. The cybercriminal had demanded Rs. 4.82 crore by masquerading as an official of the Mumbai crime branch, whom the Hyderabad police have been looking for in Guwahati since Friday.

The Hyderabad Police tracked the mobile phone of the cyber criminal in a search operation yesterday in Guwahati who was later apprehended near Bagharbari in Satgaon locality. The accused has been identified as Elahi Baksa, aged 36.



Baksa had blackmailed Hyderabad's J Dakshina Murty, now a retired engineer of the TS department in Hyderabad.



Earlier on July 3 at 5:30 pm, Baksa disguised himself as an unidentified official from the Mumbai crime branch and informed that there was a police complaint against the engineer regarding an obscene video and shared the same as proof of his words.



After informing Murty about the details, the accused threatened to arrest the retired person, following which some money was arranged by Murty to be given to the unidentified official's SBI bank account.



Later, Baksa took the opportunity and looted about Rs. 4.82 crore from Murty's bank account.



After the incident, the engineer later filed a case with the cyber cell in Hyderabad. The cyber cell police had registered a case under sections 342, 382, 419, 402, 506, and 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and conducted an investigation by registering a case at the police station. The Hyderabad police had received evidence against the cybercriminal and had collaborated with the Guwahati police to apprehend the culprit.



Elahi Baksa, who is a tailor by profession, has been taken to Hyderabad by the police team for further investigation.

