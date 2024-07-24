Husband kills wife, surrenders to police in Karimganj

Guwahati, July 24: In a gruesome incident, a husband killed his wife and surrendered himself to the Nilambazar police station in Karimganj district on Wednesday.

The accused identified as Abu Bakkar dragged his wife from the bedroom to the pond nearby and strangled her to death at around 3 pm. The victim identified as Siddeka Begum was married to Bakkar for twelve years. The incident is believed to be caused due to family conflict.

Nilambazar police took Abu Bakkar, to the scene of crime to re-create the incident.