Husband brutally murders wife by slitting her throat in Dhubri

Dhubri, Mar 27: In a shocking and gruesome incident that sent shockwaves through the community, a man mercilessly slit his wife's throat in the village of Juglikanda in the Chapar Rangamati area of Dhubri district on Tuesday evening, leaving their young child behind.

The victim, identified as Najmina Begum, fell victim to the brutality of her husband, Saidul Rahman. According to preliminary reports, Rahman carried out the heinous act, severing his wife's head before fleeing the scene, leaving behind their three-year-old son.

Local residents immediately alerted the authorities, prompting a swift response from law enforcement. Police officers arrived at the scene, swiftly transporting Begum's body to the Chapar police station for further investigation.

As the search for the perpetrator intensified, officials received a crucial tip-off indicating Rahman's whereabouts. Deepjyoti Ingti, the officer-in-charge of the Chapar police station, disclosed that Rahman was apprehended on Wednesday in the Choibari area, located on the border between Dhubri and Kokrajhar districts.

The incident has sent shockwaves throughout the community, prompting calls for justice and stricter measures to prevent such horrific acts of violence. As the investigation unfolds, authorities are working tirelessly to ensure that the perpetrator faces the full extent of the law for his barbaric actions.