Human–elephant conflict soars in Titabor; residents blame forest dept for inaction

Jorhat, Nov 27- The escalating human–elephant conflict in Titabor has sparked widespread public outrage, with villagers demanding the resignation of Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary after a massive herd of wild elephants from the Hollongapar Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary wreaked havoc on farms, homes, and livestock across multiple villages.

Residents have appealed to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing the Forest Department of inaction despite repeated warnings.

“Around 1,000 bighas of farmland have been destroyed. Yesterday, the elephants, frustrated due to lack of food, killed goats and cows and even attacked a person around 3 pm, though he was fortunate to escape. The Forest Minister is ineffective; he should resign, or the villagers will take matters into their own hands,” said one resident.

A herd of nearly 70–80 elephants has been straying from the sanctuary and nearby forests into human settlements day and night, causing extensive damage across Kharikatia, Soikota, Kapohuwa, Rangajan Hathi chungi, Dholi, Samguri, Tokobari, Kachughat, Leteku, and Shyam Gaon.

Villagers report that the elephants now charge anyone who approaches, creating a climate of fear that has persisted for weeks.

Despite repeated alerts, locals claim the Forest Department has failed to take effective action. “Every day, elephants enter our villages, destroying crops, homes, and livestock.

Yet, the Forest Department has not intervened. We demand strong state government action. If no permanent solution is provided, people may be forced to act on their own,” said another villager.

Residents also allege that no compensation has been provided for the destruction of crops, loss of livestock, or damage to property.

As frustration and fear mount, villagers warn that unless immediate and permanent measures are implemented, the situation may spiral further, potentially driving communities toward extreme measures to ensure their safety and survival.