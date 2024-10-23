Human trafficking nexus bust: 10 minor girls from Assam rescued

Guwahati, Oct 23: In a significant crackdown on human trafficking in Bihar, 10 minor girls belonging to the minority and tribal communities of Assam have been rescued from two different orchestra groups.

Bihar Police arrested five orchestra operators, including Abdul Rahim Sheikh from Assam, on charges of trafficking minor girls.

The minor girls were trafficked with promises of lucrative payments but were forced to work under demanding conditions.

They were among the 31 minor girls rescued from two districts of Bihar under the supervision of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

Of the 31 rescued girls, most were from Assam, with others hailing from West Bengal, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Punjab.

The rescue operation was conducted jointly by Mission Mukti Foundation, Narayani Sewa Sansthan, Peace Rehabilitation Centre, Nepal, Rescue and Relief Foundation, West Bengal and Childline.

Aged between 13 to 17 years, the rescued girls from Assam hail from Barpeta, Goalpara, and Kamrup districts.

Virender Kumar Singh, director of the Mission Mukti Foundation, told The Assam Tribune that the rescued girls were promised lucrative employment and a chance to escape poverty, although they end up finding themselves in exploitative conditions.

"The traffickers, who are mostly known to the victims, try to exploit their aspiration for a better life. This is a disturbing trend of human trafficking involving tribal and minority girls from Assam, who are being lured and sold into forced labour in orchestras across Bihar. There is an urgent need for intervention and protection for vulnerable communities," he said, adding, "At times, they are even forced to perform in orchestra under duress, which severely affects their physical and mental well-being." Superintendent of Police Saran, Dr. Kumar Ashish, told the media that the crackdown was initiated based on tip-off from different sources, and the rescued girls were mostly trafficked from neighbouring states.

"Five owners of the orchestra groups have been arrested," he said and added that the victims would be handed over to their respective guardians after following the necessary procedures.

The victims will be produced before the Child Welfare Committee tomorrow after completing their medical examination.

By -

Sanjoy Ray