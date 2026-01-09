Human-elephant conflict turns deadly in Hojai, third life lost since New Year

HOJAI, Jan 9: The Hojai district continues to reel under an alarming surge in human-elephant conflict, with the New Year witnessing the third tragic loss of life. In a span of just four days, three people have been killed in separate incidents involving wild elephants, triggering fear, anger, and deep concern among residents across the forest fringe areas.

The latest incident occurred on the night of January 4 in the Radhanagar area of Hojai, where a middle-aged man, identified as Prakash Biswas, was trampled to death after a herd of wild elephants strayed into the locality in search of food. According to local sources, the elephants broke into Biswas’s house, completely destroyed the structure, and attacked those inside. Amid the chaos, Prakash Biswas was crushed to death on the spot.

With wild elephants frequently entering human settlements, residents are now spending sleepless nights, living under constant fear. Locals allege that the Forest Department has failed to take effective preventive measures to check the regular movement of elephants from forest areas into villages. As a result, panic has gripped the population, especially after sunset.

Forest officials and Hojai Police reached the spot following the incident and initiated necessary formalities. However, the tragedy has once again raised serious questions about preparedness, early-warning mechanisms, and long-term mitigation strategies to address the growing conflict.

The death of Prakash Biswas marks the third fatal elephant attack in the district since the start of the New Year. On January 1, 55-year-old Basudev Chouhan, a resident of the Milik Basti area, was killed when he was attacked by a wild elephant while he was grazing his cow near the forest.

A day later, on January 2, another tragic incident unfolded near the Theplaguri forest area adjacent to Komorakata. A group of eight people returning from a picnic after sunset was suddenly surrounded by a herd of wild elephants. In the attack, Anil Kumar Singh, a resident of the Moina Pur area of Hojai, was trampled to death at the spot.









