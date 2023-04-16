Huge quantity of valuable timbers seized in Dhubri

Dhubri, April 16: A huge quantity of valuable timber was seized by forest officials in Dhubri, Assam.

The seizure was made on the basis of specific information shared by Rajen Choudhury, IFS, Conservator of Forests, LASF Circle, Bongaigaon. Raid operations were conducted in the areas like Khorkhori, Tamarhat & Biskura lead by Dr. Priyasa Saikia, DFO Dhubri and Range officers Sri Debasish Dutta & Sri Bhargab Hazarika and forest team of Dhubri Division in the last few days, following which a huge quantity of timber was seized.

As per information necessary help was extended by the SP, Dhubri and Tamahat Police. The team was able to recover valuable timbers like Sal, Gamari, Poma etc. of huge quantities from the inter district border areas. They also seized an illegal timber shop adjoining Uzanpetla.

However, no arrests have been made till now.