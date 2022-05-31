Huge quantity of narcotic substances seized from Dhubri Railway station, one arrested

Dhubri, May 31: A huge quantity of Narcotics substances including addictive tablets and Cough syrups, belonging to a racked of drugs paddlers was seized from Dhubri Railway Station, on Tuesday.

It was informed that the consignment containing 140 bottles of Roscof Cough Syrup, 4500 capsules of Pyeevon Spas Plus and 200 capsules, reached Dhubri Railway station from West Bengal, Siliguri-Dhubri Demo Express train.



About the investigation Police informed that a team of Dhubri Police followed a veteran drugs peddler from Golakganj Railway station traveling on the Demo express train. The team was able to apprehend one suspected person just after the Demo express reached Dhubri Railway Station and recovered a huge quantity of addictive banned substances from his possession.



The accused Ratul Hussain a resident of Ward No 10, Bidyapara, Dhubri town brought the banned addictive substances, with him from the neighbouring state of West Bengal.



During the raid, Abhijit Gurav Superintendent of Police Dhubri reached the spot and Gurav himself inspects the matter and asked the GRPF personnels to keep an eye on any suspicious activities.



Later, the police team took Hussain to his resident and search his house along with two other residents in Bidyapara area and brought Hussain to Dhubri Sadar Police Station.



Police said that a case under NDPS act has been registered and are investigating the matter is on.

