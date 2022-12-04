Huge quantity of liquor seized by Biswanath Police

Biswanath Chariali, Dec 4: Huge consignments of Arunachal Pradesh made liquor was seized in Biswanath Chariali district of Assam. The consignments worth Rs 10-15 lakh were seized in a raid conducted under the aegis of Biswanath Chariali Police.

The consignments were seized from a truck loaded with paddy and rice. The raids were conducted following reports that there has been a constant influx of liquor made in Arunachal Pradesh into districts of Assam.

The liquor was recovered from the truck with several quintals of paddy and about 395 cartons of illegal Arunachali liquor.

While the driver-handyman of the truck managed to flee, the truck driver involved in the liquor transportation has been arrested with the help of Nagaon police, police officials informed.